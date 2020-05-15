28-year-old woman claims to be Jay Z’s 1st born daughter
A 28-year-old woman, La’Teasha Macer, born in Cambridge, Maryland, claims to be the daughter of hip-hop mogul Jay Z. Macer alleges her mother met the Roc Nation boss, born Sean Carter, in Cambridge where the two were introduced by Macer’s aunt, according to BOSSIP.
Macer asserts she was the product of a relationship that centered around her mother and Carter’s friendly relationship, which included many nights of drinking, smoking, card playing and more.
Macer and her mother allegedly attempted to contact Carter via phone during his Roc-a-Fella days. Their attempts were futile, as they were taunted for making such a proposition, which ended their pursuit of the truth.
With a renewed quest to make her presence felt and perhaps avenge their failed efforts, Macer is now making major noise on social media, beginning with her handle, @jayzfirstdaughter. The page, which has 16 posts as of press time (something of a Jay Z shrine), includes close to 4k followers, while following just one — @ancestry.
Is Macer a clout chaser or does she have a real case?
Check out the video and photo below and decide for yourself.
I’ve been quiet for far too long! @jayzfirstdaughter Join me as I tell you my story of living in the shadows of being Jay-Z’s daughter in a city where everyone knew he was my father! How growing up, I watched Multiple Sclerosis take its toll on my mom. Taking my ‘fun mom’ that I’ve always known to 24-hour bedridden. But I kept it all together raising four kids — including a set of twins while going to school full-time, working two jobs at the prison and the hospital. I’ve had a magnificent journey! Take Care La”Teasha M. #jayzfirstdaughter #istandwithlateasha