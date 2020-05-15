28-year-old woman claims to be Jay Z’s 1st born daughter

A 28-year-old woman, La’Teasha Macer, born in Cambridge, Maryland, claims to be the daughter of hip-hop mogul Jay Z. Macer alleges her mother met the Roc Nation boss, born Sean Carter, in Cambridge where the two were introduced by Macer’s aunt, according to BOSSIP.

Macer asserts she was the product of a relationship that centered around her mother and Carter’s friendly relationship, which included many nights of drinking, smoking, card playing and more.

Macer and her mother allegedly attempted to contact Carter via phone during his Roc-a-Fella days. Their attempts were futile, as they were taunted for making such a proposition, which ended their pursuit of the truth.

With a renewed quest to make her presence felt and perhaps avenge their failed efforts, Macer is now making major noise on social media, beginning with her handle, @jayzfirstdaughter. The page, which has 16 posts as of press time (something of a Jay Z shrine), includes close to 4k followers, while following just one — @ancestry.

Is Macer a clout chaser or does she have a real case?

Check out the video and photo below and decide for yourself.