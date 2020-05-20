André Leon Talley blasts ‘Vogue’ editor Anna Wintour in new memoir

André Leon Talley admits his relationship with Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour “is in an iceberg.”

According to Talley, the fashion bible’s former editor-at-large, his new memoir, The Chiffon Trenches, is a “love letter” to Wintour, even though he claims the 70-year-old journalist is “not capable of simple human kindness.”

And in a new interview about his book, which was released Tuesday, May 19, 2020, Talley has addressed his controversial comments in the tome and admitted Wintour will be “hurt” when she reads it.

Speaking to Gayle King on “CBS This Morning,” he confessed: “I think my relationship is in an iceberg with her.

“I hope that it will not be that forever.”

The host asked him: “I looked at that André and I went, ‘Love letter?’ If that’s your idea of a love letter, I’m thinking I don’t want you to like me at all.

“How do you explain that? I thought this must be very painful for her to read. Seriously.”

And he replied: “Indeed, it is probably very hard for her to read.

“It was painful for me to write this.”

Talley, also 70, insisted that it’s a “love letter” because he spent many joyous times with Wintour, and he has her to thank for becoming the first Black man in such a prestigious role at the publication.

He continued: “But it is a love letter because it’s a love letter about the joys as well as the lows of my life.

“And the joys of my life have been with Anna Wintour.

“I owe to her the pioneering role that I had of a creative director of Vogue.

“I was the first Black man to ever be named such. I owe that to Anna Wintour. I owe her much. And I think, in turn, I think she owes me.”

