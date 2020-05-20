Ciara celebrates son Future’s 6th birthday with family quarantine party (video)

Ciara and Russell Wilson are all smiles as they continue to grow their family.

The couple celebrated the 6th birthday of Future Zaire, who Ciara has from a previous relationship with Atlanta rapper Future.

Mama CiCi shared a sweet Instagram post showcasing the bond she has with her son as she wished him a happy birthday.

On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, she posted a video giving her son six kisses along with a sweet message. “My Baby Boys growing up, and I’m just so proud and grateful,” the singer wrote. “You’re obsessed with knowing Jesus, Reading, Learning, Loving, and Smiling! I see the beautiful works of God by seeing you grow! Happy Birthday Sushine! Mommy Loves you sooo much! (sic)”

Although Future isn’t his biological son, Wilson treats him as such in his birthday post. Sharing a cool video of the two swimming underwater in a pool, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback wrote, “You are my daily inspiration. My best friend…Full of Love, Joy, and Grace. I thank Jesus everyday for who you are & being able to lead & guide you.

“Your future is forever endless and I pray you swim into every opportunity and obstacle in life with this much Love and Enthusiasm. Happy 6th Birthday Future! Daddy loves you! (sic)”

Ciara and Wilson, who also have daughter Sienna and a baby on the way, celebrated the 6-year-old’s big day with an at-home obstacle-course party.

Ciara shared an image of the family sitting outside in front of a big white sign that’s spelled out “FUTURE,” flanked by a colorful balloon tower on both sides.

The family was all smiles, making the most of the celebration while in quarantine.