Issa Rae (HBO’s “Insecure,” The Photograph) and Kumail Nanjiani (Stuber, “Silicon Valley”) star in the romantic comedy The Lovebirds. Rae and Nanjiani are a longtime couple, Leilani and Jibran, which becomes unintentionally involved in a murder mystery. Rolling out spoke with the duo about their new Netflix romantic comedy and how they brought their comedic styles together.

The Lovebirds premieres on Netflix May 22.