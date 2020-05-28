Ice Cube cancels TV appearance: ‘in no mood to tell America good morning’

With the release of The High Note, a film in which he plays opposite Tracee Ellis Ross, Ice Cube is in the midst of doing virtual promotional runs with just about every major media outlet in America, including this one. However, as of this morning, the award-winning rapper and movie star canceled a scheduled appearance on “Good Morning America” due to the ongoing conversation involving the death of George Floyd.

The 50-year-old made the announcement for his 4.9 million followers moments prior to his interview, citing he is “in no mood to tell America, good morning.”

I apologize to everyone expecting to see me on Good Morning America today, but after the events in Minnesota with George Floyd I’m in no mood to tell America, good morning. — Ice Cube (@icecube) May 28, 2020

The Big 3 impresario also took it upon himself to address a user who felt Cube could have used the platform to “make a statement.”

I’m done talking. These people know right from wrong and they obviously don’t care. So what we talking about? https://t.co/vOQaKFdmxs — Ice Cube (@icecube) May 28, 2020

As a member of N.W.A., Ice Cube led an all-out assault against local authorities in his native Compton with the seminal hit, “F— The Police” in 1988. As fate would have it, many social media users have adopted the acronym, “FTP” in lieu of Floyd’s untimely death.