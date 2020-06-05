D.C. mayor names street leading to White House, ‘Black Lives Matter Plaza’

Days after the President of the United States ordered the U.S. Park Police and National Guard troops to forcefully remove peaceful protesters outside of the White House, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser responded with action of her own.

On June 5, Mayor Bowser had “Black Lives Matter” painted in yellow on 16th street, which leads to the White House. It’s the same street where peaceful protesters gathered on May 31 to voice their opinions on George Floyd’s death and racial inequities in America.

But without warning, the protesters were forced out of the area by U.S. Park Police and National Guard troops who used tear gas and physical aggression to remove the protesters. It was all because the U.S. President wanted to take a photo while holding a Bible in front of the St. John’s Episcopal Church.

“There was a dispute this week about whose street this is,” John Falcicchio, chief of staff for Bowser, a Democrat, said in a tweet. “Mayor Bowser wanted to make it abundantly clear that this is DC’s street and to honor demonstrators who (were) peacefully protesting on Monday evening.”

The street is now officially known as Black Lives Matter Plaza.

However, Bowser caught backlash from Emily Badger of Black Lives Matter, who tweeted, “This is a performative distraction from real policy changes. Bowser has consistently been on the wrong side of BLMDC history. This is to appease white liberals while ignoring our demands. Black Lives Matter means defund the police.”

View video of Black Lives Matter Plaza.