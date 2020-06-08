Man drives car through Black Lives Matter rally, shoots peaceful protester

Domestic terrorists have hit the streets to disrupt Black Lives Matter protests. On Sunday, June 7, 2020, a peaceful protest nearly turned deadly in Seattle, Washington.

As thousands gathered in the Capitol Hill section of Seattle, a man driving a Black Honda Civic hit the gas as protesters marched in the middle of the street. Fortunately, no one was hit by the vehicle.

After the driver finally stopped the car, protesters surrounded the vehicle and confronted the man. At some point, the confrontation escalated, and the driver brandished a weapon and shot a 27-year-old man, according to KIRO-TV.

The driver, whose identity has yet to be revealed, turned himself in to authorities and was arrested.

The incident sheds light on the conflicts that have occurred during Black Lives Matter protests. Some agitators have decided to show force to those who are voicing their thoughts on George Floyd.

In McAllen, Texas, a man threatened Black Lives Matter protesters during a peaceful protest. Video posted on social media showed a chainsaw-wielding man approaching protesters as they marched in downtown McAllen. The man got close to several protesters and began yelling slurs at the group. “Go home,” the man shouted in an attempt to force the group to disperse.

He continued, using a racial slur. “Don’t let those f—ing n—-s out there control you,” he shouted. “Don’t let those f—ing trash Antifa bulls— people fool you.”

And in Crown Point, Indiana, peaceful protesters also were met by several armed White men who carried automatic rifles.

Those incidents, as well as the attack in Seattle, reveal that violent agitators could become an issue that further divides the nation.

View video of the Seattle incident below: