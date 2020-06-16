Eva Marcille quit ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Eva Marcille is “chucking the deuces” to Bravo and the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” franchise. She is out.

Marcille told E! News that she has made the decision not to return to RHOA for season 13.

“I appreciate the bond of friendship that I have made with several of my castmates, and the strong personal relationships I have cultivated with numerous executives and producers from Bravo and Truly Original,” Marcille told E! News in a statement.

“I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided. However, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe what I am hoping to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities,” Marcille added. “I look forward to serving my community on the Rickey Smiley morning show and finding ways to be a voice during this transformational time in our country for people of color.”

Marcille, 35, who was born Eva Marcille Pigford and now goes by Eva Marcille Sterling, endured multiple episodes of tumult during her short tenure with the most popular of the “Real Housewives” franchise. Most notably, Marcille’s ex-boyfriend and father of her daughter Marley Rae, singer Kevin McCall, waged war against her in the courtrooms and on social media. She also stated on the show that McCall used to physically abuse her and had been stalking her and her husband, attorney Michael Sterling.

The news of Eva’s departure comes on the same day that Porsha Williams confirmed that she is returning.

“Letters sent almost #Rhoa time again,” Porsha Williams shared on her Instagram stories Tuesday. “Season 13 let’s go.”