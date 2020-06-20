Industry dad Randy Hairston emphasizes the importance of protection and purpose

Randy Hairston is a media-based entrepreneur and the father of two sons, Christiaan and Joshua. A proud San Francisco native, Hairston enjoys a bicoastal career, which currently finds him between his original stomping grounds and the city of Atlanta monthly. Hairston entered the entertainment industry in 2004 with a passion for music production and has since developed an entertainment boutique, Very Rare LTD, which houses www.beatsbysuperfam.com and ShootATL. A thriving entrepreneur and artist manager, Hairston also dabbles in event promotion, video production and web design when he isn’t teaching his sons the ways of the world.

Rolling out spoke with Hairston about the legacy he is leaving for his sons and the art of sharing his learned wisdom.

What legacy are you leaving for your children and the children of your community?

I hope to leave a legacy of awareness and information. I want my sons to know how to apply basic and high-income entrepreneurship skills and concepts.

From a father’s perspective, what two books would you recommend every child read?

I would recommend two and add another, the Bible, which, in my opinion, is essential reading. The other two would be Rich Dad Poor Dad [by Robert T. Kiyosaki] and Love & Law [by Ernest Holmes].

When it comes to protecting yourself at all times physically and mentally, what would you tell your children?

Protect yourself at all times — spiritually, mentally and physically — by seeking and applying wisdom from God. I’d also add that they should seek and apply for a license to carry.

How would you describe your fatherhood culture?

My fatherhood culture is to be a teacher, a supporter and a protector.

Name one life lesson that no one taught you but should have.

One life lesson no one taught me was to have my affairs in order.

Finish the sentence: Never give up on yourself because …

Never give up on yourself because your confidence and diligence will produce great results.