Finally: A ‘Karen’ to be prosecuted for filing false police report

The infamous Central Park “Karen” is going from the unemployment office to the courtroom.

Amy Cooper, the notorious dog-walker who blatantly lied when she called police to say a Black man was threatening her, is now being prosecuted for her crime by the local district attorney’s office.

Manhattan DA Cy Vance Jr. is charging Amy Cooper with “falsely reporting an incident in the third degree.”

Vance issued a statement that was obtained by TMZ, which says: “I would like to encourage anyone who has been the target of false reporting to contact our Office. We are strongly committed to holding perpetrators of this conduct accountable.”

As rolling out reported previously, Amy Cooper became enraged on Memorial Day when bird-watching enthusiast Christian Cooper (no relation to Amy) asked her to adhere to the law that requires all dogs to be on a leash in that section of Central Park from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

When Amy Cooper became aggressive and berated Christian Cooper, he began recording the volatile interaction as she approached him and attempted to forcibly shut off his cellphone video. He even asked her to back away and avoid touching him.

In response, Amy Cooper threatened to weaponize the police against him and “tell them there’s an African-American man threatening my life.” Not only did Amy Cooper follow through on her vow, she even shrieked at ear-piercing decibels to give the illusion that her life was in immediate peril.

As most of America knows by now, Christian Cooper vacated the premises soon after Amy Cooper finally put her dog on a leash. This prompted Christian Cooper to say “thank you” and turn off his cellphone video recorder. Later that day, Melody Cooper, Christian Cooper’s sister, uploaded the video to her Twitter page and it went viral almost immediately.

Amy Cooper, subsequently, was terminated from her cushy vice president position at a prestigious financial firm on Wall Street. She’s also been subjected to abject humiliation, particularly after the New York Times did a feature story on her.