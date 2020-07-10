Cardi B an ’emotional mess’ as daughter’s 2nd birthday approaches (photo)

Cardi B is an “emotional mess” thinking about her daughter’s second birthday.

The 27-year-old rapper can’t believe her daughter Kulture is turning 2, as she admitted she was feeling very emotional ahead of the big day.

She wrote on Instagram: “My baby turn 2 tomorrow. I been a emotional mess. Love her so much. (sic)”

Meanwhile, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker — who has Kulture with her husband Offset — previously revealed that since having her daughter, she has learned her plans never work out the way she wants.

She said: “The biggest lesson is you’re never on time. Things don’t go as you plan, never! Motherhood is … hard. People think it’s easy but it’s hard. We deserve more mother’s days.”

Cardi wants her daughter to “dream big” and ignore other people’s opinions as she gets older.

Asked what advice she’d have for her daughter, she added: “No matter what people say, dream big and follow it. I wish for her to be a successful businesswoman, independent woman, a confident woman.”

And Cardi herself has always been motivated by her dreams of having a family.

The rapper said: “What kept me going is I wanted to have children and I needed to be stable. In order for me to spoil my child for the rest of my life, I have to have money and make money for the rest of my life.”

And asked what she loves about her husband, she added: “Everything, I love that man, I want to lick him up and down all day. I love that I feel secure with him — protected and financially — always … I always thought I was a strong woman. I am. I always feel like I know everything but I don’t … Marriage taught me about unity. It’s not just you, it’s both together.”