‘Insecure’ actress Yvonne Orji shows off new haircut

Whether she’s making us reflect on our friendships with her role as Molly on “Insecure” or making us laugh with her HBO comedy special “Momma I Made It,” Yvonne Orji always brings us joy.

The Nigerian actress, who is known for switching up her hairstyles from braids, to bobs, to long, to color, always comes through with hot new styles.

Like many people during these uncertain times, remaining joyful has been a challenge for Orji.

Orji, who always uses her platform to spread positivity and educate, used her Instagram account on Sunday, July 19, 2020, to keep it real with her fans about a moment of discomfort during the quarantine.

She began the message writing, “Woke up this morning and wasn’t feeling it.”

“Watched a sermon, and still wasn’t feeling it. Laid in bed scrolling online, and didn’t feel it then either. Finally decided to get up and said to myself, ‘something good will happen to me today.’ Showered, got cute, and bumped the essential @kirkfranklin playlist. That’s when I felt it: JOY.”

“My JOY kicked in when I decided to do something about it,” she continued. “Now, Every day won’t feel as good as a hot Cinnabon fresh out the oven, but you get to CHOOSE how you react to it. Today, I chose to get my joy back, and my prayer is that you choose YOU like never before!”

The 36-year-old, who has been rocking an Afro during the pandemic, also showed off her new haircut with the post.

Friends and fans of the comedian showered her with loving comments for her transparency and to express their admiration for her new style.

Screenwriter and television producer Mara Brock Akil wrote, “Joy is all over you, especially in that last photo… btw saw your comedy special and LOVED it!”

“Loving the short hair girl,” one person commented.

The gospel singer’s wife, Tammy Franklin wrote, “Awww we love you‼️”