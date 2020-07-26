WNBA stars walk off during national anthem in support of Breonna Taylor (video)

Conservatives didn’t have to worry about WNBA players kneeling during the national anthem. They weren’t even on the court.

The WNBA made a powerful statement in support of Breonna Taylor to open the season when both teams, filled with Black and White players and other nationalities, walked back to the locker room as the national anthem played..

Every member of the Seattle Storm and New York Liberty was absent while “The Star-Spangled Banner” played on the loudspeakers as the players followed through on their vow to take up the fight for Taylor and racial justice.

And from the wings in the same “bubble community” at Walt Disney World’s upscale housing community in Orlando, Florida, LeBron James also tweeted his demand for swift justice for Taylor’s tragic death on March 13.

As the national anthem was played, the @nyliberty and @seattlestorm walked off the floor as part of the social justice initiative. pic.twitter.com/VihH5X3Yzh — ESPN (@espn) July 25, 2020

Moreover, the players took part in a ceremonious 26 seconds of silence in remembrance of Taylor, the EMT employee who was killed when undercover Louisville, Kentucky, cops burst into her home at 1 a.m. on a no-knock warrant, shooting her eight times and killing her.

All of this emanates from the national — and global — protests that ensued in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police on Memorial Day.

After the brief pause, members of both teams took a moment to publicly address the delayed justice in securing indictments on the three Louisville cops who shot her to death. Celebs including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Rihanna and King James have spoken about the enormous amount of time it is taking to make arrests. Thus far, only one officer has been fired, but no charges have been filed.