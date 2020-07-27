Why the 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT is the next level of style and technology

The all-new 2020 Elantra GT is proof that Hyundai is back with a hatch and a vengeance.

Hyundai has transformed the brand with a futuristic design over the past decade. Everything from its award-winning Palisade to its top-safety reputation has positioned it as one of the nation’s fastest-growing car brands.

Despite the rise in demand for SUVs and crossovers, Hyundai is betting on the new Elantra GT for a few reasons.

For one, a growing group of drivers prefers the hatch-back design over the sedan. Secondly, who doesn’t love a turbocharged engine? The Elantra also has a few tricks up its sleeve to keep the competing Mazda 3 and Honda Civic hatchbacks on their toes.

Here are our top five reasons the 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line is this year’s leading hatchback.

The ultimate joyride

If the 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder doesn’t catch your attention, the fuel economy will. This sporty ride will get you an easy 23 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway. If you’re looking for more, the inline 4-cylinder will achieve 25 mpg in town and 32 mpg on the open road.

Modern bells and whistles

Hyundai has raised the bar by providing the all-new Elantra GT with a panoramic sunroof and an 8-inch touchscreen monitor. This vehicle trim also comes with the popular Infinity® Premium Audio sound system and subwoofer.

Continued on the next page.