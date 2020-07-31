Rapper Vado says there are ‘no victims’ after violently grabbing Tahiry

Rapper Vado decided to share his side of the story after he was featured in a clip from “Marriage Bootcamp” that went viral.

During an episode of WE tv’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” Tahiry Jose and Vado, who are on-and-off-again lovers, were in group therapy, which included several celebrity couples and Dr. Ish Major, a psychiatrist who served as their counselor.

At some point during the therapy session, the group began addressing anger issues, and Vado became upset with Jose. He stood up and, as she continued to sit in a chair, lunged at Jose grabbing her in a violent manner. Vado then told Jose, “You lucky I don’t f—ing hurt you.”

Major stepped in between Vado and Jose before anything could escalate and walked Vado away from the group.

Jose responded on Twitter and Instagram, writing, “First let me say that I’m devastated that this will be shown for the world to see, but I fully understand that I have chosen to live my life (good… bad… and ugly) in front of the camera. Let me be clear. For all the people saying this was scripted, it is not. As a woman that has already suffered physical abuse at the hands of a man, why would I ever want to relive that?”

On July 31, Vado responded to the incident by posting another clip on Instagram of Jose throwing two apples at him.

“Nobody’s the victim,” he wrote. “We both were wrong. I’m a man that tried to take the better route but couldn’t once it was no apology and continuous disrespect. I lost it and went out like a straight sucker. I apologize to all women once again. But ladies please keep y’all hands to y’all selves.”