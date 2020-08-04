Young girl slays Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’ choreography (video)
If you’re a Beyoncé fan, then you’ve probably already watched her new visual album, Black Is King, which premiered on Disney+ Friday, July 31, 2020.
The overwhelming response to the project is a testament to the impact that she has on women and girls around the world. Many sit in awe of the imagery, the costumes, the scenery, but for 6-year-old Grey Skye Evans, it’s all about trying to dance like Beyoncé.
The little girl is no stranger to the spotlight either. A social media star with 540,000 Instagram followers and 127,000 subscribers on YouTube, she never misses a chance to take on some of Beyoncé’s difficult choreography.
After watching Black Is King and seeing the visuals for her song “My Power,” Evans took on the challenge and learned a part of the routine.
This isn’t her first time taking on the one-of-a-kind choreography that Beyoncé slays so effortlessly. In April, Evans shared a dance video of herself mimicking Bey’s iconic 2018 Coachella performance. Not only did she slay the dance moves, but her outfit was a near match as well.
Evans doesn’t miss a beat, and we can’t wait to see where her talent and personality take her.