Young girl slays Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’ choreography (video)

If you’re a Beyoncé fan, then you’ve probably already watched her new visual album, Black Is King, which premiered on Disney+ Friday, July 31, 2020.

The overwhelming response to the project is a testament to the impact that she has on women and girls around the world. Many sit in awe of the imagery, the costumes, the scenery, but for 6-year-old Grey Skye Evans, it’s all about trying to dance like Beyoncé.

The little girl is no stranger to the spotlight either. A social media star with 540,000 Instagram followers and 127,000 subscribers on YouTube, she never misses a chance to take on some of Beyoncé’s difficult choreography.

After watching Black Is King and seeing the visuals for her song “My Power,” Evans took on the challenge and learned a part of the routine.

She shared the video of her decked out in a red dress similar to the singer ‘s on Monday, Aug. 3. In one day, her video amassed 108,000 views and more than 1,000 comments.

This isn’t her first time taking on the one-of-a-kind choreography that Beyoncé slays so effortlessly. In April, Evans shared a dance video of herself mimicking Bey’s iconic 2018 Coachella performance. Not only did she slay the dance moves, but her outfit was a near match as well.

Evans doesn’t miss a beat, and we can’t wait to see where her talent and personality take her.