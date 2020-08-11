Floyd Mayweather’s daughter blasts his parenting skills after mother’s death

Floyd Mayweather may be recognized as one of the greatest boxers ever and the only man to ever reach 50 wins without a single defeat, but it was his own daughter who delivered a verbal sucker-punch that put the pro pugilist on the ropes.

As rolling out reported, Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend and mother of their three children, Josie Harris, died suddenly while sitting in her car in the driveway of her house earlier this year. One of the former couple’s kids, Jirah Milan Mayweather, took out her frustrations on her father with this needle-sharp barb on Twitter.

going from a parent who put ur happiness before theirs to a parent who puts their happiness before yours is probably one of the most frustrating thing ever. — Jirah Milan (@JIRAHMILAN) August 10, 2020

Milan also posted her thoughts on Instagram, which have now been deleted. Mayweather responded with a touch of fatherly advice instead of volleying back in anger.

“@jirahmilan, I will always love you unconditionally and always know that you can accomplish anything you set your mind to. There is no limit to how far you can go in life. Always put God first and everything else will fall in place,” Floyd wrote.

Floyd Mayweather has been through a volatile rollercoaster in 2020. He not only had to deal with the death of the mother of his children, Josie Harris, on March 10, but also mourned the passing of his uncle and former boxing trainer Roger Mayweather, also in March.

Moreover, Mayweather’s other daughter, YaYa, was arrested on April 6 for felony assault with a deadly weapon. She allegedly broke into rap star NBA Youngboy’s Houston home and stabbed his ex-girlfriend, Lapattra Lashai Jacobs. She is still facing decades in prison if convicted on the charge.