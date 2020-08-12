3 of R. Kelly’s associates arrested for bribery and threatening witnesses

Three men with affiliation to embattled R&B singer R. Kelly have been arrested by federal authorities in three different states for trying to bribe and threaten potential witnesses in his sexual assault trial.

Robert Sylvester Kelly, 53, continues to languish in a Chicago jail, facing more than 20 charges on both the state and federal levels regarding accusations of alleged pedophilia, sexual assault, rape, illegal transportation of minors across state lines, coercion, destroying evidence and a blizzard of other charges.

The U.S. Department of Justice told the media that three male associates of the prolific singer-songwriter-producer, engaged in illegal activities to influence witness testimony in Kelly’s federal trial to be held in New York.

According to Page Six, these are the Kelly loyalists and their charges: