3 of R. Kelly’s associates arrested for bribery and threatening witnesses
Three men with affiliation to embattled R&B singer R. Kelly have been arrested by federal authorities in three different states for trying to bribe and threaten potential witnesses in his sexual assault trial.
Robert Sylvester Kelly, 53, continues to languish in a Chicago jail, facing more than 20 charges on both the state and federal levels regarding accusations of alleged pedophilia, sexual assault, rape, illegal transportation of minors across state lines, coercion, destroying evidence and a blizzard of other charges.
The U.S. Department of Justice told the media that three male associates of the prolific singer-songwriter-producer, engaged in illegal activities to influence witness testimony in Kelly’s federal trial to be held in New York.
According to Page Six, these are the Kelly loyalists and their charges:
- Richard Arline, Jr. allegedly offered one prospective witness “something of value” and was arrested in Dolton, Illinois, about a 30-minute drive south of Chicago.
- Donell Russell reportedly harassed a witness and mother on phone calls that were made on behalf of the “Step in the Name of Love” singer. He is scheduled to appear in a federal court in Brooklyn, New York.
- Michael Williams faces the most serious charges. He’s accused of “maliciously damaging and destroying a vehicle by means of fire and explosive,” court papers allege. He was arrested Tuesday in Pompano, Beach, Florida, about a 45-minute drive north of Miami.