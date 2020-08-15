White supremacists clash with BLM over Confederate symbols at Stone Mountain

White supremacists and members of Black Lives Matter are clashing in Stone Mountain, Georgia. A far-right group known as the Three Percenters, applied to hold a rally with more than 2,000 people at the park on Aug. 15, according to WSB-TV.

The Three Percenters believe in protecting Confederate symbols, such as the images of Confederate soldiers that are carved on Stone Mountain. The group was not given a permit, but members still showed up at the state park and were met by counter-protesters.

Several counter-protesters held signs and wore shirts with the words, “Black Lives Matter.”

Ahead of the protests, the city of Stone Mountain called on law enforcement and the National Gaurd to help keep the peace.

“The City of Stone Mountain is anticipating and preparing for at least two opposing groups of protesters whose intentions are to demonstrate at Stone Mountain Park on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Stone Mountain Park has made the decision to close the Park on this day,” the city said in a statement.

View video of the protests below: