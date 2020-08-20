Common launches new YouTube series on wellness

Common is using this quarantine to get fit and he’s trying to help you too.

The rapper has just launched a wellness series on “Com&Well” on YouTube. The six-episode series is all about health and wellness.

Ahead of the first episode, which aired on Tuesday, Aug. 18., he made the announcement via Twitter and Instagram to make sure his fans get the news about his new project.

“Peace y’all! I want to introduce you to my new show, Com+Well, which is a health and wellness series that will look at a holistic approach to the state of being healthy,” he writes on Instagram. The message is accompanied by a video introducing the new endeavor to his followers.

Filmed from his home “Com&Well” will give an inside look at how he maintains his physical and mental wellness. Viewers will get to see some of his hobbies and at-home workouts.

Common will be featuring guests including life coach, Yancy Berry, lifestyle influencer, Grace Harry, and urban gardener Ron Finley.

In the first episode, Common talks about growing up in Chicago, his eating habits and how they have evolved over time.

He even gave a tour of his kitchen and shared some of his go-to daily rituals, like drinking green juice.

You can watch the first episode below.