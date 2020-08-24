Detroit woman believed to be dead found alive at funeral home

A woman who was believed to be dead was found alive at a funeral home.

The incident occurred in Southfield, Michigan, after a woman, 20, was pronounced dead on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, according to The Detroit News.

After responding to a 911 call, Southfield Fire Department paramedics went to a home where a woman was found unresponsive and not breathing. While performing CPR on the woman for nearly 30 minutes, the paramedics did not find signs of life.

However, a police officer reportedly saw the woman breathing, but the paramedics claimed that it was only side effects from the medication she was given.

Hours after the woman was pronounced dead, her body was transported to James H. Cole Funeral Home in Detroit. But the workers at the funeral home noticed that the woman was still breathing and called the authorities.

On Monday, Aug. 24, James H. Cole Funeral Home issued the following statement: “After receiving clearance from the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s office she was transported to our funeral home. Upon her arrival at the funeral home, our staff confirmed she was breathing and called EMS.”

The Southfield Fire Department also released a statement.

It read: “At 7:34 a.m. on August 23, 2020, Southfield Fire Department paramedics arrived at a home in Southfield on a call for an unresponsive female. When paramedics arrived, they found a 20-year-old who was not breathing. The paramedics performed CPR and other life-reviving methods for 30 minutes. Given medical readings and the condition of the patient, it was determined at that time that she did not have signs of life.

“Because there was no indication of foul play, as per standard operating procedure, the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office was contacted and given the medical data. The patient was again determined to have expired and the body was released directly to the family to make arrangements with a funeral home of their choosing.

“In an effort to respect the privacy of her family, the Southfield Fire Department is not currently releasing personal information on the patient.”