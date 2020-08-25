Aaliyah’s fans pay tribute to her legacy on the 19th anniversary of her death

On Aug. 25, 2001, tragedy struck the music industry when R&B princess Aaliyah died in a plane crash in the Bahamas.

Born Aaliyah Dana Haughton, the young singer broke into the industry as a teenager and changed the industry forever. Aaliyah, who was just 22 when she died, was a billboard chart-topping singer who produced classic hits like “One in a Million,” “Miss You” and “Back and Forth.”

Today, on the 19th anniversary of her death, “baby girl,” as she was affectionately known by fans and on the music scene, is being remembered for her soulful sound, iconic style and undeniable beauty.

Her fans created the hashtag #Aaliyah19years on Twitter to get the singer’s name trending as they shared memes, quotes, and loving messages about her.

Aaliyah was ahead of her time. A pioneer. a One In A Million artist. She paved the way for the new generation of R&B entertainers. Thank you babygirl for sharing your gift with the world. We miss you so much #Aaliyah19years 🤍 January 16, 1979 – August 25, 2001 pic.twitter.com/TAKlX8zeGB — babygirl ☆ (@mariahxaaliyah) August 25, 2020

“An icon. A legend. A trendsetter. Deeply missed. We love you, Aaliyah. Thank you for gifting us with your music, especially this BOP. #Aaliyah19Years #Aaliyah,” another tribute read.

One fan mentioned the legacy and impact she made in her young life.

“When Aaliyah left us 19 years ago on this day, she left behind a legacy and impact that is unparalleled to this day. She was a visionary, an inspiration, and a beautiful soul. Today we honour her and her precious art. Thank you for the 22 years you gave us,” the fan wrote.

I haven’t found a celebrity who resonates with me the way Aaliyah did. I’m devastated that a beautiful soul was taken so young, but comforted that her spirit can rest from this world. Thank you, for sharing your light, essence, and gift. We miss and love you 🕊 #Aaliyah19years pic.twitter.com/ocaWIUvg47 — ❄️ (@TOPTlERJ) August 25, 2020

One fan shared a red carpet interview where Beyoncé interviews Aaliyah, view it below.

Even though she’s no longer with us, her star continues to shine ever so bright ❤️🕊#Aaliyah19years pic.twitter.com/Dp1cUvnaL0 — 🐝RJR 🐝 (@MyNewEssence96) August 25, 2020

If you want to stream her music today, you’ll be disappointed to find out that much of her music isn’t available on streaming platforms. Her debut album, Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number is the only project available for streaming on Apple Music and Spotify.