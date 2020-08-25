 Skip to content

Aaliyah’s fans pay tribute to her legacy on the 19th anniversary of her death

By Cassidy Sparks | August 25, 2020 |

Aaliyah (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Everett Collection)

On Aug. 25, 2001, tragedy struck the music industry when R&B princess Aaliyah died in a plane crash in the Bahamas.

Born Aaliyah Dana Haughton, the young singer broke into the industry as a teenager and changed the industry forever. Aaliyah, who was just 22 when she died, was a billboard chart-topping singer who produced classic hits like “One in a Million,” “Miss You” and “Back and Forth.”

Today, on the 19th anniversary of her death, “baby girl,” as she was affectionately known by fans and on the music scene, is being remembered for her soulful sound, iconic style and undeniable beauty.

Her fans created the hashtag #Aaliyah19years on Twitter to get the singer’s name trending as they shared memes, quotes, and loving messages about her.

“An icon. A legend. A trendsetter. Deeply missed. We love you, Aaliyah. Thank you for gifting us with your music, especially this BOP. #Aaliyah19Years #Aaliyah,” another tribute read. 

One fan mentioned the legacy and impact she made in her young life.

“When Aaliyah left us 19 years ago on this day, she left behind a legacy and impact that is unparalleled to this day. She was a visionary, an inspiration, and a beautiful soul. Today we honour her and her precious art. Thank you for the 22 years you gave us,” the fan wrote.

 

One fan shared a red carpet interview where Beyoncé interviews Aaliyah, view it below.

If you want to stream her music today, you’ll be disappointed to find out that much of her music isn’t available on streaming platforms. Her debut album, Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number is the only project available for streaming on Apple Music and Spotify.



