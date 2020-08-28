Ferrari Simmons says his new single ‘Happy Birthday’ will get the party started

From DJ to producer to radio host, Ferrari Simmons has proven that he has a blueprint for success in the music and entertainment industry.

Simmons currently serves as the music director of Streetz 94.5, where he hosts his weeknight slot. In addition, he can also be heard weekly on “The Baller Alert Show” with Kenny Burns and Su Solo.

With his DJ skills, producing ability and knowledge of what’s hot, Simmons is now making music of his own.

Rolling out spoke with him about his latest single, “Happy Birthday,” and other projects he’s working on.

What prompted you to pursue music, and what inspired your new song “Happy Birthday”?

In May, I released my first record as a DJ. The pandemic just had me thinking about what’s going to be my long term goals, and I decided to start acting upon it. I put out my first record, and I was really shocked by how everybody was supporting my song. It was on eight radio stations with no budget, no record label, nothing. A lot of DJs in Atlanta were playing it. I ended up dropping three songs after that called “Rari Talk 3 Pack.” There was a Black Lives Matter record, and I dropped another song called “Hunnid on 7.” It did well again so I decided to try it one more time.

I had to think outside the box about a song that could release that wouldn’t be trendy. I wanted to release a song that’s going to be year-round, so I came up with “Happy Birthday.” I’m a DJ myself, so I did it specifically at 102 BPM. A faster BPM means girls usually twerk to it. It’s a record that DJs will play when its someone’s birthday.

