Snoop is about to get juiced

Snoop Dogg is set to launch his own gin brand.

The 48-year-old rap star — who released his iconic single “Gin and Juice” back in 1994 — has entered the spirits market with INDOGGO Gin.

He said: “I can’t wait for the world to taste my remix on gin!

“When I wrote ‘Gin & Juice’ back in ’94 it was about good feelings and real experiences, it just naturally became a global anthem. When creating INDOGGO, I wanted to give those feelings new life with an approachable juicy gin that’s smooth like the D.O. Double G.”

Snoop’s new brand is said to be influenced by a “laid-back California style,” and he thinks it’s completely unique in the drinks market.

He told People magazine: “It tastes different from any other gin in the world. We call it juicy and laid-back.”

INDOGGO gin will initially launch in California later this year before being rolled out across the U.S. in 2021.