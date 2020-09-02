Future ordered to pay Eliza Reign child support, but it’s not what she wanted

Renowned rapper and prolific babymaker Future has been ordered by a South Florida judge to pay Eliza Reign child support.

The ruling finally ends more than a year of battles in the courts and the public sphere. The judge is satisfied that DNA tests prove that Future is the father of Reign’s child and has ordered him to pay $3,200 in monthly child support.

Future, who was born Nayvadius Wilburn, already is legally the father of six children with five different women.

The Broward County general magistrate judge in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, calculated Future’s paternity payments based on the rapper’s stance that he makes $30,000 a month, according to The Shade Room and Baller Alert.

The final amount is far below what Reign, aka Eliza Seraphin, 28, was requesting, and Future, 36, was not trying to pay out child support to another woman. Therefore, both legal combatants got some of what they wanted, but not all of it.

Reign conveyed her dissatisfaction with the monthly amount through her lawyer, Brandon Rotbart.

“We disagree with it,” Rotbart told The Shade Room. “We had some other evidence that was contradictory.”

Rotbart declared the financial matter is far from over.

“It’s only just begun,” Rotbart said. “We are very hopeful that once we get all the documentation from him, his banking info, his credit card info, that the final child support number would be substantially higher.”

Rotbart added that the retroactive child support has not been decided yet. Furthermore, Reign’s attorney is scheduled to take a deposition from Future.

Ultimately, Reign reportedly is looking for monthly payments of $50,000.