Russell Wilson and Ciara show off their newborn son Win (video)

A little over a month after they welcomed their son Win into the world, Russell Wilson and Ciara are showing off just how much their newborn has grown.

The proud dad shared a video holding his son on his lap with the caption, “Sir Win!” Late Nights! Team No Sleep @Ciara.”

In the video, the happy parents, who welcomed their third child on July 23, 2020, gushed over their little one, who was wide awake wearing a onesie covered in stars.

Flaunting a full head of jet black hair and similar facial features, there is no doubt that Win is Wilson’s twin.

The 34-year-old singer captured the adorable late-night moment as they sat in their kitchen.

“He’s so precious,” Ciara said.

Despite the fact that the couple has a full house now with baby Win, daughter Sienna, and son Future, Wilson expressed his desire to grow their family.

“We’re going to have more of these little things,” he told his wife, who jokingly brushed off the conversation.

The NFL quarterback wasn’t the only one who had some quality time with their son. Ciara posted her own adorable moment snuggling with Win on her Instagram story.

The video shows Ciara glowing with a big smile as the baby lies his head on her chest.