Gucci Mane and wife Keyshia Ka’oir share sonogram of 1st baby together (photos)

Congrats are in order for Gucci Mane and wife Keyshia Ka’oir.

The rapper, whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis and Ka’oir, announced that they are expecting a baby on Aug. 14 and have now shared a sonogram from a doctor’s appointment.

“The Wopsters,” as they are affectionately known, originally shared the exciting news via Instagram. They shocked everyone when Ka’oir posted a photo posing in black lingerie, showing off her growing baby bump.

“My wife pregnant my life is great @keyshiakaoir,” Gucci wrote in the caption.

On Thursday, Aug. 20, Gucci posted an ultrasound image with the caption, “My baby otw.”

“Awwwww my baby, We love u,” Ka’oir responded with many sweet emojis.

Comments flooded in following the ultrasound pics.

“Baby Burrrr,” one said.

“Lil WOP,” shared one person.

“Going to be the iciest baby fresh out of the womb,” said another.

The couple got married back in an extravagant wedding in Oct. of 2017. The 40-year-old rapper and his wife both have kids, but this is their first child together. He has a 12-year-old son, Keitheon, and she has two daughters and a son from a previous relationship.