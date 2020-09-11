Will Smith teases ‘Fresh Prince’ reunion pics that include original Aunt Viv

Will Smith recently shared some candids that undoubtedly have true Fresh Prince fans heads spinning their collective heads in disbelief. Yesterday, Sept. 10, marked the 30th anniversary of “The Fresh Prince” and to celebrate, Smith posted a couple of pics to his Instagram account that had to bring about all sorts of nostalgia.

The first is a group photo of the cast as we remember it — Will of course, Alfonso Ribeiro who played Carlton, Tatyana Ali who played Ashley, Karyn Parsons who played Hilary, Joseph Marcell who played Geoffrey Butler the butler, DJ Jazzy Jeff who played Jazz and Daphne Reid who played the second version of Aunt Vivian.

Uncle Phil, who was played masterfully by James Avery, was obviously not pictured, as he passed away in 2013. His original on-screen wife, Janet Hubert, however, was featured in an accompanying image with Smith, that appears as friendly as friendly can be.

Some may recall Hubert’s volatile exit from the show that she was featured on for three years. Upon leaving she told anyone within earshot that Will was the equivalent of the devil and hell would freeze over before she ever worked with him again.

Well, we’ve seen some pretty strange things in 2020 and if these heartwarming pictures are any indication of what is to come, O.G. Aunt Viv could be joining the cast on HBO Max sometime close to Turkey Day.

Kudos to them for being grown ups and patching things up.