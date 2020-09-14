Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum comes out as bisexual

Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who was catapulted to national fame during his close loss in the 2018 Florida gubernatorial race, has revealed that he is bisexual.

Gillum, 41, made the admission Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, on the “The Tamron Hall Show” with his wife, R. Jai Gillum, seated beside him.

“I don’t identify as gay,” Gillum told Hall, according to The Daily Beast, “but I do identify as bisexual. And that is something I have never shared publicly before.”

The former rising star in the Democratic Party discussed what happened to him in the days and months following that nail-biting loss to current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Most of all, Gillum detailed his mindset inside that infamous hotel room where he was found nude and passed out in his own vomit. Just as damning, Gillum was with a man who had overdosed on methamphetamines.

Gillum revealed that his depression had become so bad that he would pour whiskey into his morning coffee in order to cope. He admits he refused his wife’s request to seek counseling for depression.

“She barely can abide me, I barely can abide her,” Gillum said, according to The Daily Beast. “Everything the kids do irritates me.”

Things came unraveled completely when Gillum traveled to Miami ahead of his wife to attend a wedding. He said he’s been drinking beforehand and continued drinking when he met up with friend Travis Dyson.

Gillum aid he blacked out for about three hours and has little memory of what transpired. When he came to, Gillum said he was surrounded by police officers and told that Dyson had overdosed.