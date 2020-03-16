Andrew Gillum going to rehab

Andrew Gillum, the former mayor of Tallahassee and Democratic candidate for governor of Florida in 2018, told his supporters he is going to enter rehab to recover from alcoholism and deep depression.

This announcement comes in the aftermath of the scandal stemming from Gillum being found inebriated and unresponsive by police in a South Beach hotel room. Police stated that Gillum was with two men in the room, one of them being a naked man who overdosed on crystal meth that was strewn across the floor, NBC News reports.

Gillum, 40, was not arrested by the Miami Beach police nor charged with a crime

Gillum said he turned to alcohol for the depression after coming so close, then losing his bid to become Florida’s governor.

In a statement Sunday evening, Andrew says since his race for governor ended, he fell into a depression that led to alcohol abuse.

Gillum did not mention the crystal meth found in the room or the naked man who turned out to be a male escort.

Andrew also makes no mention of the fact that his friend who overdosed, known escort Travis Dyson, contradicted his initial statement of celebrating a wedding during the time of the incident.

“After conversations with my family and deep reflection, I have made the decision to seek help, guidance and enter a rehabilitation facility at this time. This has been a wake-up call for me. Since my race for governor ended, I fell into a depression that has led to alcohol abuse,” Gillum said in a statement that was obtained by NBC News.

“I witnessed my father suffer from alcoholism and I know the damaging effects it can have when untreated. I also know that alcoholism is often a symptom of deeper struggles. I am committed to doing the personal work to heal fully and show up in the world as a more complete person.”