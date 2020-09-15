Cardi B files for divorce

Cardi B has filed for divorce from husband and fellow rap star Offset.

The legal documents, obtained by TMZ, show that Cardi B filed the papers in Atlanta where she is listed as the plaintiff and Offset is the defendant, meaning this is a contested divorce.

The news comes just shy of their three-year wedding anniversary, according to the entertainment publication. According to TMZ and People magazine, the reason for the divorce filings is, once again, due to Offset’s chronic cheating.

On one side of the aisle, you have Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, 27, of the Bronx in New York, who is seeking primary custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture. There is no word yet if she is seeking child and spousal support.

One the other side is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, 28, the Georgia-born rapper and member of the hip hop and trap music trio Migos, alongside his cousin Quavo and his cousin-once-removed Takeoff.

Cardi said in the documents, according to People, they were already living separately. She claims the marriage is “irretrievably broken” and “there are no prospects for a reconciliation.”

The couple had already gone through serious turmoil back in Dec. 2018 when Cardi B hinted on a now-deleted Instagram post that she was seeking to get a divorce after his rumors of rampant cheating. After Offset delivered what Cardi considered were a series of authentic and heartfelt apologies, the couple reconciled their relationship in January 2019.

Cardi B defiantly explained to Cosmopolitan back in 2018 why she took Offset back the first time.

“I know I look good, I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player,” she said told the magazine. “But I want to work out my s— with my man, and I don’t got to explain why.”

This time, however, the split seems more permanent.