Kanye West urinates on his Grammy Award in another bizarre social media post

Kanye West continues to exhibit bizarre behavior on social media. For the past three days, West has used Twitter to rant about slavery, J.Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, the NBA, and he compared himself to Moses.

However, he took things to another level on Sept. 16. Shortly before noon EST, West showed a video of himself urinating on what appears to be a Grammy Award.

West posted the comment, “Trust me…I won’t stop.”

During his career, West has won 21 Grammy Awards with 69 nominations. He stands as one of the most prolific Grammy Award-winners in rap history, a genre that was often snubbed by the award show in the past.

West has also been critical of music industry contracts where new artists are given a small percentage of their overall earnings from record sales. And artists also rarely own their masters when they sign to a major record label.

West’s latest post has caused a firestorm on social media as some have called him out for his behavior. Others have applauded him for speaking out against the music industry.

Kanye West, calling himself Baby Putin now, is going through a crisis where nobody around him is willing or able to pull him out of it. He needs help. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 16, 2020

does everyone understand how serious this is? kanye is literally risking everything right now, his career, his reputation, his family. and if you’re making jokes about this you seriously need to think about what you’re doing because it’s not funny at all… — alexia | on limit (@gwscanyon) September 16, 2020

Even Beyoncé doesn’t own her masters but the point is to smarten up. Kanye was still taking advances for videos in Cruel Summer? SMH! After all that popping off!? — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) September 16, 2020

Women are having their uteruses ripped out of their body by the government but Kanye is trending cause a conglomerate dared to provide him funds to perform and distribute his art and one of these things we should be more outraged about and it’s most definitely not the latter — Wʏɴᴛᴇʀ Mɪᴛᴄʜᴇʟʟ (Rᴏʜʀʙᴀᴜɢʜ) (@wyntermitchell) September 16, 2020