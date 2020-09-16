 Skip to content

Kanye West urinates on his Grammy Award in another bizarre social media post

By A.R. Shaw | September 16, 2020 |

Kanye West (Photo credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images)

Kanye West continues to exhibit bizarre behavior on social media. For the past three days, West has used Twitter to rant about slavery, J.Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, the NBA, and he compared himself to Moses.

However, he took things to another level on Sept. 16. Shortly before noon EST, West showed a video of himself urinating on what appears to be a Grammy Award.

West posted the comment, “Trust me…I won’t stop.”

During his career, West has won 21 Grammy Awards with 69 nominations. He stands as one of the most prolific Grammy Award-winners in rap history, a genre that was often snubbed by the award show in the past.

West has also been critical of music industry contracts where new artists are given a small percentage of their overall earnings from record sales. And artists also rarely own their masters when they sign to a major record label.

West’s latest post has caused a firestorm on social media as some have called him out for his behavior. Others have applauded him for speaking out against the music industry.



