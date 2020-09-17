Terry Crews says Blacks are not successful until their own call them a slur

Terry Crews has returned to social media with another controversial observation about race in America.

The actor and “America’s Got Talent” host took to social media after being mentioned by a Twitter user during one of Kanye West’s recent rants. West tweeted, “I have the utmost respect for all brothers … we need to link and respect each other… no more dissing each other on labels we don’t own.”

A Twitter user responded to the post: “Black Twitter calling you the C-word just like they did with Terry Crews.”

In July, Crews faced backlash after saying that he doesn’t want Black Lives Mater to turn into a “Black supremacist” organization. He was called out on social media by a multitude of social media users who referred to him as a “c–n.” Crews was even called out by rapper Rick Ross, who used the slur against him on the song “Pinned to the Cross.”

Crews responded to West’s initial post by saying, “You are not officially Black and successful until they do.”

As always, Crews’ statement caused a stir.

I’m black and successful, but I don’t forget our history and how it continues to affect those not blessed with my strength and good fortune. So I don’t get called the c-word. — Yoda – Jedi Master (@Yoda62343087) September 15, 2020

Nope completely wrong! Lots of folks are black and successful and have never been called that word. It’s a horrible word that should never be used, but please don’t act like everyone gets called that if they are successful. That’s ridiculous. — Racquel Lewis (@RL1973trini) September 15, 2020

They make it seem like poc have to think a certain way to be identified as a poc. If you think otherwise then you're an "enemy" or something of that sort. — burner (@Cuckahoy) September 15, 2020

Aht-Aht…You are still on probation. You are barred from making Black certification analysis until further notice. — Cnspeace (@Cnspeace) September 15, 2020