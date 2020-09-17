 Skip to content

Terry Crews says Blacks are not successful until their own call them a slur

By A.R. Shaw | September 17, 2020 |

Terry Crews (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Terry Crews has returned to social media with another controversial observation about race in America.

The actor and “America’s Got Talent” host took to social media after being mentioned by a Twitter user during one of Kanye West’s recent rants. West tweeted, “I have the utmost respect for all brothers … we need to link and respect each other… no more dissing each other on labels we don’t own.”

A Twitter user responded to the post: “Black Twitter calling you the C-word just like they did with Terry Crews.”

In July, Crews faced backlash after saying that he doesn’t want Black Lives Mater to turn into a “Black supremacist” organization. He was called out on social media by a multitude of social media users who referred to him as a “c–n.” Crews was even called out by rapper Rick Ross, who used the slur against him on the song “Pinned to the Cross.”

Crews responded to West’s initial post by saying, “You are not officially Black and successful until they do.”

As always, Crews’ statement caused a stir.



