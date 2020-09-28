 Skip to content

Eve blasted for saying she doesn’t think about White husband’s race (video)

By Terry Shropshire | September 28, 2020 |

Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper. (Image source: Instagram – @therealeve)

Rapper Eve is getting pummeled on social media for saying that she and her husband don’t think about each other’s race anymore.

Eve, 41, whose full name is Eve Jihan Jeffers Coopers, made the statement in the latest episode of TV One’s “Uncensored.” The “Let Me Blow Your Mind” rapper said she and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, don’t consider each other’s ethnicities now as much as they did at the beginning of their relationship.

“I don’t think about our race. I don’t,” said Eve, also one of the co-hosts the daytime talk show called “The Talk.”

“When we first got together, yeah, of course. I had never been with a White guy seriously like that. So, yeah, I definitely thought about it. But we are so honest with each other that we have discussions, and that’s a beautiful thing.”

Eve explained that she and Cooper, who she started dating in 2010 and married in 2014, do frequently engage in charged, emotional discussions about race and justice.

“With my stepchildren, we have discussions,” she said. “We talk about race. We talk about America and what things go on here, especially when he comes here and sees the violence that is going on. The police brutality. Things that he didn’t’ think still happen because he’s White, and that’s just real. They live in a different reality.”

Some fans were not pleased with Eve’s words and took to Twitter to criticize her on her worldview:

Others understood what Eve was trying to say and voiced their support while lambasting the rapper’s critics.

 

 

Check out this clip from “Uncensored” below that aired on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, and see if you agree with what Eve said.



