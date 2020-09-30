Kentucky AG never asked Breonna Taylor jury for homicide charges against cops

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron now reveals that he never recommended manslaughter or murder charges to the grand jury against the cops who shot and killed Breonna Taylor on March 13, 2020.

Cameron made the sudden revelation right after one grand juror demanded the legal right to speak publicly because, in that juror’s opinion, Cameron misled the public.

Cameron explained to Louisville’s WDRB on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, that his office believes murder or manslaughter charges against the officers were “not appropriate.”

“They’re an independent body. If they wanted to make an assessment about different charges, they could have done that,” Cameron told the news station. “But our recommendation was that [Officers Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove] were justified in their acts and their conduct.”

The three officers, including former officer Brett Hankinson, were never charged with murder or manslaughter charges because those options were never presented to them. Only Hankinson, who was terminated, was indicted on anything. He’s facing three counts of felony wanton endangerment for shooting into neighboring apartments after the trio of cops busted in Taylor’s door on a no-knock warrant.

The grand juror hired an attorney and told the media on Monday that he’s seeking the legal right to speak freely, which is counter to the norm in grand jury cases.

“The full story and absolute truth of how this matter was handled from beginning to end is now an issue of great public interest and has become a large part of the discussion of public trust throughout the country,” the anonymous juror’s lawyer Kevin Glogower told The Hill.

“Attorney General Cameron attempted to make it very clear that the grand jury alone made the decision on who and what to charge based solely on the evidence presented to them.”

What makes the public even more suspicious is that Cameron originally agreed to release the grand jury records on Wednesday. But suddenly Cameron is asking a judge to postpone the release for another week.