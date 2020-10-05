Gizelle Bryant roasted for saying she and ex Jamal Bryant have images to protect

Gizelle Bryant is getting clowned on social media after she exclaimed on “The Real Housewives of Potomac” on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, that she needs to protect her image and that of her ex-husband, Pastor Jamal Bryant.

In the latest episode of the reality show, most of the cast members gathered at Karen Huger’s home to discuss the brutal brawl between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard at a winery that aired the previous week (Sept. 27). Most of the women present quickly began quarreling about how damaging the wine-tossing, hair-pulling fight was to the image of Black women.

Bryant, 50, brought a sizable bodyguard to the discussion and openly denounced Samuels for her role in the brawl.

“I went home that night and discussed what happened with my children. … The first thing out of their mouths was ‘Do not be around her,'” Bryant said to Samuels, according to People magazine. “I have zero respect for you. You are a liability. I by no means want to be anywhere near you.”

Bryant then stormed out the house and said in a confessional that she cannot be around Samuels because she and Jamal Bryant “have an image to protect.”

Her comments caused a number of fans to do a double-take.

Fans remember that the Bryants famously divorced in 2008 after Jamal Bryant, a former pastor in Baltimore, allegedly had multiple affairs outside their marriage, although he only admitted to one.

Many fans believe Gizelle Bryant copped an air of sanctimonious self-righteousness, particularly in light of what went down in her failed marriage, and quickly pounced on her on social media.

#Gizelle saying her and the pastor have an image to uphold 👀 Chile please! If that wasn’t the funniest thing I’ve heard! #RHOP pic.twitter.com/kw9oin4yp6 — Khadijah Moaning (@KhadijahMoaning) October 5, 2020

Gizelle is trying to remarry A SERIAL CHEATER and she's talking about who's a bad role model for their daughter? Girl, bye!!! #RHOP pic.twitter.com/Oxd1n2LDur — Lek'si (DC Bish) 🇯🇲 (@ladylexx30) October 5, 2020

gizelle and robyn are pissing me off sitting on their high horses. what kind of example is it for your children to see you being ran over by their fathers? stop. 🙄 #RHOP pic.twitter.com/mB9PMkoJ0P — kenya moore’s lawyer (@njramen) October 5, 2020

Gizelle is SO WHACK! Her PASTOR ex has an image to protect?? Didn’t he sleep with multiple women in the congregation when she was with him??? 😩 #RHOP — Daniel (@IAMDANIELBARR) October 5, 2020

Gizelle, take a seat and stop acting all high and mighty. Saying that you and your ex-husband who is a Pastor (who cheated on you multiple times) have an image to keep? Girl come on, taking out your phone to take “notes” was so childish. You’re all about the theatrics #rhop — Lisa Gill 🇨🇦 (@LisaGil99787693) October 5, 2020

Gizelle talking about her and her pastor ex husband having a image to upload, really didn’t your pastor husband have 6 kids while he was with you, Sis fix your weave! #RHOP — Terron (@TeeVanity) October 5, 2020