Gizelle Bryant roasted for saying she and ex Jamal Bryant have images to protect

By Terry Shropshire | October 5, 2020 |

Gizelle Bryant (Image source: Instagram – @gizellebryant)

Gizelle Bryant is getting clowned on social media after she exclaimed on “The Real Housewives of Potomac” on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, that she needs to protect her image and that of her ex-husband, Pastor Jamal Bryant. 

In the latest episode of the reality show, most of the cast members gathered at Karen Huger’s home to discuss the brutal brawl between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard at a winery that aired the previous week (Sept. 27). Most of the women present quickly began quarreling about how damaging the wine-tossing, hair-pulling fight was to the image of Black women.

Bryant, 50, brought a sizable bodyguard to the discussion and openly denounced Samuels for her role in the brawl.

“I went home that night and discussed what happened with my children. … The first thing out of their mouths was ‘Do not be around her,'” Bryant said to Samuels, according to People magazine. “I have zero respect for you. You are a liability. I by no means want to be anywhere near you.”

Bryant then stormed out the house and said in a confessional that she cannot be around Samuels because she and Jamal Bryant “have an image to protect.”

Her comments caused a number of fans to do a double-take.

Fans remember that the Bryants famously divorced in 2008 after Jamal Bryant, a former pastor in Baltimore, allegedly had multiple affairs outside their marriage, although he only admitted to one.

Many fans believe Gizelle Bryant copped an air of sanctimonious self-righteousness, particularly in light of what went down in her failed marriage, and quickly pounced on her on social media.

 

 

 

 

 



