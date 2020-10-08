Rap icon Scarface in desperate need of kidney following battle with COVID-19

Brad Jordan, AKA “Scarface” of the famed rap group Geto Boys is in desperate need of a kidney following a harrowing bout with COVID-19.

Face used the social media platform Twitter to request the kidney before his 239k followers. “I need a kidney y’all any volunteers? B+ blood type,” he typed.

Among more than 400 responses from fellow entertainers and fans, West coast rapper Glasses Malone replied to the Houston icon, indicating he would do anything to help Jordan in his time of need. “I’m a go find out,” he said, seemingly suggesting he would determine what his blood type is in an effort to accommodate the hi-hop hero. “…all that street s— your music got me thru, a kidney would be my pleasure.”

During his publicized bout with COVID, Jordan appeared on Willie D’s YouTube show, “No Mo Talk,” where he told his bandmate and friend that one of his lungs collapsed. He allowed at the time, that he was fighting for his life. Since recovering from the deadly virus, Face has had to endure dialysis treatment despite never having kidney problems before.

“I fought the COVID, double bilateral pneumonia and kidney failure, all in my house. This my new lifeline,” he told Willie D. “I gotta change my entire diet. I gotta do dialysis four times a week, three hours a day. That’s taking all of my blood out, cleaning it and putting it back in my body. Before the COVID, I never had kidney problems.”