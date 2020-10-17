White teacher tells students she has right to ‘dislike Blacks’

A White teacher in Florida is seeking another job after making racist statements during a virtual classroom session. The incident occurred during virtual learning at Poinciana High School in Kissimmee, Florida, according to WFTV.

During a discussion in social studies class, a student commented that “some Black people live in communities where cops do not treat them right…Do you understand?”

The teacher, Tracey Brown, was triggered by the student’s statement and fired back with remarks where she claimed to have the right to “dislike Blacks.”

“Stop right there, David,” Brown replied to the student. “Stop! I want to be very clear. What you don’t know about me could fill a friggin’ swimming pool.”

Brown then told the students a story about being attacked when she was 16 while on public transportation in Atlanta.

“I have as much right as anyone else to dislike Blacks for what happened to me,” Brown said. “So, you don’t get to preach to me what I do and don’t know.”

A second video clip shows Brown criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement.

“You are implying that Black lives matter more than anyone else,” Brown told the students.