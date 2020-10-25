Wendy Williams’ fans concerned about her after last show (video)

Wendy Williams’ faithful fans have articulated concern for her current mental state and well-being after they observed what they deem as strange behavior on the latest episode of her eponymous show.

Williams, 57, did appear to walk and talk slowly and gingerly right from the opening moments of the show. At times, she seemed to lose her train of thought or rambled incoherently.

Love B. Scott, who has gotten inside information about Williams on previous occasions, reported on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, that there are whispers behind the scenes that she is “self-medicating” again. The publication along with many fans are saying that she had the same look on her face when she passed out on live TV on Halloween in 2017.

Not long afterward in 2018 and early 2019, it was revealed Williams was suffering from the effects of Graves’ disease and from a relapse in her fight against drug addiction. In 2019, Williams also finally admitted that she was dealing with her ex-husband Kevin Hunter’s flagrant infidelities that resulted in a love child. She eventually got divorced from Hunter in the spring of last year.

A few fans noted the negative impact that Graves’ disease can have on cognitive functions. But others added that something appears to be going awry with the talk-show millionaire.

I literally made a Twitter just now just to see if anyone else took notice to how high #WendyWilliams is on her show right now. — chachi 🦋 (@ohhshit_beca) October 23, 2020

Before assuming that #wendywilliams is high or drunk, remember that she has Graves’ disease. It can affect you cognitively. — Jennifer Arroyo (@jennyfromdchuck) October 23, 2020

I immediately came to Twitter to see if anyone else was thinking the same as me is she high or on something cause she seems off it’s hard to watch #WendyWilliams — ig: fancy_anjie♒️ (@fancy_anjie) October 23, 2020

I normally watch #WendyWilliams while I cook but this chic high as a kite tuday! And no ma’am I am not believing you and Rick Ross HAVE EACH OTHERS PHONE NUMBERS much less talk on a regular Girl bye — Pissasheaux (@creoletexann) October 23, 2020

I normally watch #WendyWilliams while I cook but this chic high as a kite tuday! And no ma’am I am not believing you and Rick Ross HAVE EACH OTHERS PHONE NUMBERS much less talk on a regular Girl bye — Pissasheaux (@creoletexann) October 23, 2020

Take a look at the episode and see for yourself if there is any legitimacy to the concerns articulated by many fans on social media about the talk show queen.