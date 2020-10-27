Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson suffers eye injury during workout (photo)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson needed stitches after suffering an eye injury.

The 48-year-old actor showed off a cut to his face, which he sustained after things got “intense” during a heavy training session and he accidentally hit himself with a set of heavy chains — but he refused to seek medical attention until he’d finished the workout.

He wrote on Instagram: “We ain’t playin’ tiddlywinks and we ain’t reciting nursery rhymes – it’s called the #ironparadise for a reason and things get extremely intense. Threw around my 50lb chains for a drop set – I got lumped up and need stitches.

“Taste your blood, keep training and stitch up later – rules of the house.”

The Moana star joked his blood tastes like hot sauce and his own brand of tequila, Teremana.

He continued: “And I can confirm my blood tastes like Teremana, calluses and BlaMoan (black and samoan) Hot Sauce.

“Have a productive week, my friends – keep it light and a lil’ fun, but get after it like a MF.”

The WWE legend shared a video of his injury and wiped the blood off his face before putting his finger in his mouth.

He proclaimed: “That’s good.”

Last week, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor sent two bottles of his tequila as a 101st birthday gift to his fan Marie Grover.

Sharing a photo of his elderly fan clutching two bottles of his alcohol, he wrote on Instagram: “HAPPY BEAUTIFUL 101 BIRTHDAY to Grandma Grover!

“Good to see you received my gift of @teremana bottles and the card I wrote you!

“Remember to SIP the Mana, grandma and it’s not time to do shots.

“Happiest of birthdays — what an amazing and blessed life. Enjoy your mana, Marie! DJ.”