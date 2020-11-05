Cynthia Bailey questions the presidential election and many people agree

Cynthia Bailey is perplexed at the post-Election Day quagmire going on in contested states as the country decides who will be president beginning in 2021.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is not alone in her confusion. She shared her concerns about the selective uproar over the voting counting process in some states with her three million followers on Instagram:

“soooo it’s cool to count votes in certain states & cheating to count them in others?! #presidentialelection2020 #makeitmakesense, Bailey wrote underneath the below photo.

The nation is figuratively frozen in place as it watches with bated breath the votes being counted achingly slow in the contested states of Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. Joe Biden, who leads with a record-breaking 72.5 million votes to 70 million for POTUS, is also leading in Electoral College votes, 253 to 213.

Biden needs 17 more Electoral College votes to reach 270 and win the presidency. This is why the nation remains spellbound with the major news stations as they continue to report the final vote results from the aforementioned cities.

Bailey, 53, who just got married to former ESPN sports reporter Mike Hill, is looking askance at the number of lawsuits filed only in certain states but not others.

Many of Bailey’s followers agreed wholeheartedly on IG:

“MAKE 👏🏽 IT 👏🏽 MAKE 👏🏽 SENSE👏🏽‼️‼️”

“👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Riiigghht! He’s literally a walking contradiction.”

“Sooo funny watching how desperate they look from the UK 🤷 go Joe👏👏👏👏.”

“Everyone protest to get rid of Fox News the most poisonous, fake news channel of them all. Once Trump is in jail it should be in the trash too. #fakenewsmedia.”

“All apart of his gaslighting America approach to everything he does not like.”

“😂😂😂 I’m saying this man won’t leave the White House.”