Lil Nas X shoots his shot with Doja Cat

Lil Nas X has revealed his dream collaboration would be with “Say So” hitmaker Doja Cat and also spoken about setting the bar high with his viral mega-hit “Old Town Road.”

The “Panini” star was asked who his dream person to duet with would be after the likes of Billy Ray Cyrus and Diplo appeared on the remix of his viral country trap hit “Old Town Road.”

Speaking to James Charles as he had his make-up done by the internet personality in a video on his YouTube channel, Lil Nas said: “I want to collaborate with Doja Cat. I think she’s dope. She’s incredible.”

The 21-year-old Grammy-winner also spoke about setting the bar high with “Old Town Road,” but insisted he’s “not worried” about finding his next big hit.

James asked the rapper: “Do you feel like that set a really hard standard early on?”

To which, he replied: “Definitely. It set the standard to where like a lot of people hold me to it like, ‘He’ll never have a song bigger than this.’ It’s like has anybody had a song bigger than this? I know I’m going to make a smash hit, so I’m not worried about it.”

Meanwhile, he had tweeted that he’s “gonna start back releasing music soon the old town road money running out (sic).”