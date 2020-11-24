5-year-old boy allegedly beaten to death by mom’s boyfriend

A Missouri man is facing murder charges for allegedly beating his girlfriend’s 5-year-old son to death. At the time, she was reportedly hospitalized and in labor.

On Thursday, Nov. 19, Yoshuah Dallas, 24, was arrested and charged with “abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death” for his alleged involvement in the deadly beating of Jamarion Delancy, his girlfriend’s disabled son, according to STL Today. Dallas was left to care for Delancy and his older sister after their mother was hospitalized on Nov. 17.

The child reportedly suffered “‘devastating’ blunt force trauma,” reports KMOV. Officials noted that the trauma led to “damage to the liver and intestine, and he had a broken rib and bruising around his mouth.”

The child, who suffered from limited mobility and wore leg braces due to his physical ailments, “had no way to defend himself against the suspect’s attack,” according to St. Louis County Police Association.

Following the child’s death, a GoFundMe account was established in his honor by the St. Louis County Police Association. The law enforcement association also released a statement that was also featured on Jamarion’s GoFundMe page.