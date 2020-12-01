Funkmaster Flex confirms cosmetic surgery he underwent to transform his look

Funkmaster Flex looks quite different these days!

On Monday, Nov. 30, the famed DJ/radio personality shared details about his latest procedure via Instagram. He shared a quick overview video of the process as he thanked the medical staff who worked to make his procedure a success.

“For a while now @40dayreset has been amazing in helping me lose 40lbs!” Flex exclaimed. “[Dr. Werfel] thank u so much! Today I took a step I always wanted to try! [Elite Body Sculpture] works on those hard areas… lower stomach, arm pit sides and back fat! No anesthesia, awake the entire time! I really enjoyed it! [Dr. Tony Perkins] thank u! Home now sore a little able to go back to work tomorrow! You staff was amazing! @brittaninicholetucker x @drinksometee x @shawnarebekah DO YALL SEE THE FAT GOING THROUGH THE TUBE IN REAL TIME?”

Needless to say, fans were quite shocked to see the results of Flex’s procedure. In fact, Flex even shared a comical post from comedian Lil’ Duval who shared an image of his head photoshopped onto a female body. Reacting to the image, Flex wrote, “PAUSE: Hahahaah! Y’all couldn’t put me in some Jordan’s? We could of done the Challenger Hellcat Redeye?”