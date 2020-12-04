Jada Pinkett Smith to star in Netflix drama ‘Redd Zone’

Jada Pinkett Smith is set to star in the upcoming Netflix drama Redd Zone.

The Girls Trip star will play the role of Tia Magee in the movie based on the true story of a single mother, “who helps her sons and their high school football teammates, “The Bros,” heal after the murder of their best friend, Dominic Redd.”

The synopsis continues: “One by one, the boys start moving into her house, and soon, 17 of ‘The Bros’ are living under her roof. Eventually, all of them go to college, and four make it to the NFL. Magee’s son, Brandon Magee, became a linebacker for the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and was later drafted by the Boston Red Sox to play outfield.”

As per Variety, Pinkett Smith will produce along with Miguel Melendez and Jon Mone of Westbrook Studios, and Howard Burkons.

Brandon Magee is set to serve as executive producer.

Redd Zone is a tribute to the real-life Dominic Redd.

Meanwhile, Pinkett Smith’s other upcoming movies include The Matrix 4 and she will be an executive producer on the biopic King Richard.

The former will see the Hollywood star reprise her role as Niobe alongside returning co-stars such as Keanu Reeves (Neo) and Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity).

As for the latter, her husband Will Smith leads the movie, which tells the story of how Richard Williams (Smith) turned daughters Venus and Serena into tennis legends from a tough upbringing in Compton, Los Angeles.

The project is helmed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and will feature Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton as the young Venus and Serena, with Aunjanue Ellis playing their mother, Brandi.

Jon Bernthal, Liev Schreiber and Susie Abromeit are also attached to star in the movie, which is slated for release in November 2021.