Ohio club shut down for COVID-19 violations after packed Trey Songz concert (video)

A nightclub in Columbus, Ohio, that hosted a packed indoor Trey Songz concert over the weekend was cited and shut down for violating the city’s guidelines to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, the B&B singer’s concert was held at Club Aftermath on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Undercover agents inside the venue reported that about 500 concertgoers were in attendance despite the pandemic. According to multiple news accounts, investigators observed patrons sharing alcoholic drinks, not social distancing and very few wearing facial coverings.

The Ohio Investigative Unit cited the club for what was described as “egregious violations of public health orders,” according to the Columbus Dispatch. In fact, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein admitted that photos of the event were so shocking that he initially thought they might have been taken at a previous concert before the pandemic began.

“I honestly thought that it was from 2019, that there was no way an establishment would act like that, during a pandemic that threatens our entire community, with utter disregard for public health standards,” Klein said on Monday, Dec. 7.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, six other establishments have also been at the center of nuisance orders. However, Klein admitted that the latest concert was “more egregious” due to “the scale of the offenses, after so much warning from health officials.”

He added: “They’ve violated every law and norm in place to protect against COVID.”

As of Tuesday, the state of Ohio has reported more than 500,000 coronavirus cases. Songz’s concert also comes about two months after the singer announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

