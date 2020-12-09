Rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie arrested at NJ home after police raid

25-year-old rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, born Artist Dubose, has been arrested on drugs and weapons charges, according to multiple news outlets and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police raided the Bronx-born rapper’s home one day after a shooting that occurred as A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie celebrated his birthday in close proximity to his neighborhood. Police say the raid was not connected to the shooting, which left an 18-year-old critically injured.

“He is not a suspect, nor did we believe him to be a suspect,” Chief Detective Robert Anzilotti said of the rapper.

Police have yet to provide any details as to why the rapper’s home was raided either.

Upon searching his premises, officers found and seized four guns (a Ruger .380 handgun, a Glock .40 caliber handgun, an H&K 9mm handgun, and a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun), hollow-point bullets, multiple high capacity magazines, marijuana, hashish oil edibles and other drug paraphernalia commonly used to distribute controlled substances.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was ultimately charged with one count of unlawful possession of a handgun and one count of possession of marijuana during the search that was carried out by a legal warrant.

Dubose’s personal security guard, 33-year-old Quashaun Hagler, was also arrested on-site for possession of illegal weapons. Samblou Camara, 27, who manages Dubose, was also arrested after cops searched his home and found marijuana, according to local authorities.

All three men, Dubose, Hagler and Camara, were released on their own recognizance, as they await their first appearance in court.