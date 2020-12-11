NBA baller Kyrie Irving responds to $25K fine for not speaking with the media

Brooklyn Nets baller Kyrie Irving released a statement regarding the $25,000 fine he received from the NBA due to his failure to meet his preseason media and publicity obligations.

On Friday, Dec. 11, Irving uploaded a post to his Instagram story that included a famous quote from Malcolm X. “I’ve had enough of someone else’s propaganda… I’m for truth, no matter who tells it,” Irving wrote. “I’m for justice, no matter who it is for or against. I’m a human being first and foremost, and as such I’m for whoever and whatever benefits humanity as a whole.”

After the quote, he went on to discuss the fine he received from the league. Irving defended his actions as he suggested that the media was merely a distraction for him and his teammates. He also urged them to allow players to focus on their craft.

“I pray that we utilize the ‘fine money’ for the marginalized communities in need, especially seeing where our world is presently. (I am) I am here for Peace, Love and Greatness. So stop distracting me and my team, and appreciate the Art. We move different over here. I do not talk to Pawns. My attention is worth more.”

Irving’s fine comes just days after the NBA’s media week. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, all NBA employees including office personnel, coach staff, and players, were required to attend media set days ahead of the preseason. When Irving failed to do so, he was fined by the NBA.