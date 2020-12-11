Wendy Williams announces hiatus following mother’s death

Wendy Williams has announced that she will be taking a break from “The Wendy Williams Show” following her mother’s death.

On Friday, Dec. 11, Williams posted a message about her decision via Instagram. She revealed she would be taking off for the holiday seasoning, confirm the show would return on the first Monday in 2021.

“Next week, ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ will air repeats to allow Wendy to travel and be with her family at this time,” Williams wrote. “The Show will return with original episodes on Monday, January 4th. Debmar-Mercury extends its deepest condolences to Wendy and her family.”

Williams’ latest announcement comes just days after she addressed the situation on her show. On Monday, Dec. 7, Williams confirmed that the reports about her mother’s death were indeed true. The talk show host also reflected on her mother’s passing as she admitted that she did not suffer.

“My mom passed away many many weeks ago,” Williams said on the show. “You know how during corona, the world topsy turvy, people starving, people out of jobs, just everybody’s life is something new. You know how you lose track of the day and date and the time. All I know was that it was a long time ago.”

She continued, “First of all she passed away beautiful and peacefully and surrounded by love. She didn’t suffer not one bit.”