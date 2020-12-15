Lizzo fires back at fans criticizing her for ‘diet culture’ after 10-day detox

Lizzo is tired of the critical remarks in response to her efforts to lose weight.

On Tuesday, Dec. 15, Lizzo shared a topless photo via Instagram with a caption that read, “I detoxed my body and I’m still fat. I love my body and I’m still fat. I’m beautiful and I’m still fat. These things are not mutually exclusive.”

She continued with a message to her followers as she encouraged them to live life on their own terms.

Lizzo added, “To the people who look to me, please do not starve yourselves. I did not starve myself. I fed myself greens and water and fruit and protein and sunlight. You don’t have to do that to be beautiful or healthy. That was my way. You can do life your way.”

Lizzo’s latest Instagram post comes just days after she posted about her 10-day detox. On Sunday, Dec. 13, the “Feelin’ Good” singer shared details about her detox journey with her TikTok followers. She also explained why she decided to post about the detox as she responded to those who criticized her for promoting “diet culture.”

In the video, Lizzo admitted that she would normally feel “afraid and ashamed to share such an experience “because I feel like as a big girl, people expect if you are doing something for health, you’re doing it for a dramatic weight loss, and that is not the case.”

After a long November, Lizzo admitted that she felt like she needed to do something to get back on track.

“In reality, November stressed me the f— out,” she continued. “I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that f—ed my stomach up. I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was. I’m so proud of myself. I’m proud of my results. My sleep has improved, my hydration, my inner peace, my mental stability, my f—ing body, my f—ing skin, the whites of my eyes, I feel and look like a bad b— — and that’s it.”

“I’m a big girl who did a smoothie detox and I wanted to share it with you guys,” the singer said, adding, “And every big girl should do whatever the f— they want with their bodies.”

She concluded with a message to her big girl followers as she encouraged them to do what works for them.

“Big girls do whatever u want with your bodies!!!” Lizzo said, adding, “I’m just as proud of my results from my smoothie detox as I am of my belly curves and swerves…”